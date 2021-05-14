Insider Selling: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Senior Officer Pierre Clement Yves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$12,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 566,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$706,368.

Pierre Clement Yves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Pierre Clement Yves sold 74,000 shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$98,420.00.

Shares of TSE XTG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.23. 15,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,193. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$57.62 million and a P/E ratio of 14.59.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

