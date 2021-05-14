Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 130,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,355,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

