Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.46 and its 200 day moving average is $254.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

