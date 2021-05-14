Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 580 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,976. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

