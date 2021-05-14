Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

