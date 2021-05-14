Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,110 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

