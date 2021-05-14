Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. 72,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,527,242. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

