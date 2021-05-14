Insula (ISLA) Price Tops $1.47

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $9,193.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00111626 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.13 or 0.00859425 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 952,676 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

