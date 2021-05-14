Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Hits $5.52 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $5.52 million and $166,947.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00096216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.00600578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00240638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004695 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.82 or 0.01174992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.17 or 0.01228292 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,550,309 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

