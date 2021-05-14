IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 543 ($7.09) and last traded at GBX 541 ($7.07). 198,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 403,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 533.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 522.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

