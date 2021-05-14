Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 293,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,669,816. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

