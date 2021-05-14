Intelligent Trading Foundation Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34,016.00 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $39,587.57 and $34,016.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

