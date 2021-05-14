Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

IPAR stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

