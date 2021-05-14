International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,969. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

