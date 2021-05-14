International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 52,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

