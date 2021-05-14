International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE IP traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

