Internet Computer Achieves Market Cap of $36.87 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded flat against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $297.42 or 0.00597072 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $36.87 billion and $341.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00097570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00243791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01204915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.04 or 0.01222655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038265 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

