Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Cormark

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

ITP traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,103. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$10.48 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

