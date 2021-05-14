Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

