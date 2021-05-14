Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on IKTSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $84.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. Intertek Group has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

