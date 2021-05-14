Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.57

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 91596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

