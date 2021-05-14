Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.60 Million

Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report $19.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.31 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 926.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $100.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $108.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $261.95 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ITCI opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,648,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $1,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

