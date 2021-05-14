Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

INTU traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.20. 4,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,250,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,883,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,444,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Intuit by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

