Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%.

Shares of Inuvo stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

