Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $360.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

