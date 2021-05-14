Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,175 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

PNC opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

