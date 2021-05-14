Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $15 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,278 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

