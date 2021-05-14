Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $106.68 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

