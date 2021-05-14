Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,286.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,261.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,966.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

