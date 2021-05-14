Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 500,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,122,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $230.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

