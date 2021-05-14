Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $58.12 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,714 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $58,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $134.30 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

