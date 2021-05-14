Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 7.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.96% of Dover worth $188,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Dover by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

