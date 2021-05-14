Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 143.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 169,420 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.10 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

