Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 22,791 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $144,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,041,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $554.51 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $307.50 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.79. The company has a market cap of $345.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

