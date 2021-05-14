Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,232 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $454.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.51 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

