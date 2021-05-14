Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 345,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 234,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $456.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

