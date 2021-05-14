Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 119,849 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $33,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

