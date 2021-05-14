Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 36,725 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,914 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 3.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $480.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

