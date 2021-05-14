Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 4,257 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

