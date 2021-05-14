Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 8,425 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $287.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

