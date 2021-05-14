Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,648 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,720,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,886,000 after acquiring an additional 631,042 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,447,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,099,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

