Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357,925 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,448,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,115,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $215.99 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.61 and its 200-day moving average is $318.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

