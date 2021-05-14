Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Lifted by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,906,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 359,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,522,000.

GSY stock remained flat at $$50.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

