Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: RIOCF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $20.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 3/29/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
RIOCF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $18.09.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.7655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.
