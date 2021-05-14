Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: RIOCF) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $20.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/29/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

RIOCF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.7655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

