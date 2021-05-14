Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN):

5/7/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $49.00 to $68.00.

5/7/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $49.00 to $68.00.

4/21/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

4/20/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 308,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,284. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $324,321.75. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $14,625,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

