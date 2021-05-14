Investors Buy High Volume of Bridgetown 2 Call Options (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,607% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTNB opened at $9.96 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.