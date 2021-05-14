Investors Buy High Volume of DoorDash Call Options (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 151,527 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,439 call options.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.94.

DASH traded up $24.97 on Friday, reaching $140.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

