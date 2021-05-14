Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,358 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,878% compared to the average daily volume of 372 put options.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,646,000 after buying an additional 119,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $3,336,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

