Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of 621% compared to the average daily volume of 580 call options.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 118,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 77,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.89. 90,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

