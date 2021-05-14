Investors Purchase High Volume of Vital Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 904% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 call options.
In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
