Investors Purchase High Volume of Vital Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 904% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 call options.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

